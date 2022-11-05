Our Neighbour Detective

When Cheng Kam-Fu (Lawrence Ng) reports his wife missing to the police, Detective Lau (Anthony Wong) suspects there’s more to the disappearance than meets the eye. While his colleagues remain uninterested, Lau begins round the clock observation on Fu’s shop/flat, paying particular attention to his mistress, Lo (Li Yu).
|Anthony Wong
|Officer Lau
|Yu Li
|Miss Lo
|Ivy Leung Si-Man
|Tina Lo
|Chang Gan-Wing
|Lau's father cum superior
|Lawrence Ng
|Cheng Chin Fu
|Maria Cordero
|Lau's cop mother
View Full Cast >