Our Neighbour Detective

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Cheng Kam-Fu (Lawrence Ng) reports his wife missing to the police, Detective Lau (Anthony Wong) suspects there’s more to the disappearance than meets the eye. While his colleagues remain uninterested, Lau begins round the clock observation on Fu’s shop/flat, paying particular attention to his mistress, Lo (Li Yu).

Cast

Anthony WongOfficer Lau
Yu LiMiss Lo
Ivy Leung Si-ManTina Lo
Chang Gan-WingLau's father cum superior
Lawrence NgCheng Chin Fu
Maria CorderoLau's cop mother

