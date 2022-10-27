Oliver is making plans to marry his sweetheart Dulcy with Stan as his best man, but the plans are thwarted when Dulcy's father sees a picture of Ollie and forbids the marriage. The couple plan to elope, and run away to a Justice of the Peace. After typical Laurel and Hardy blundering, they manage to sneak the girl away from her father's house.
|Oliver Hardy
|Ollie
|Babe London
|Dulcy, the bride
|James Finlayson
|Father of the bride
|Ben Turpin
|Justice of the Peace
|Charley Rogers
|Finlayson's butler
|Blanche Payson
|Turpin's wife
