1931

Our Wife

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 15th, 1931

Studio

Hal Roach Studios

Oliver is making plans to marry his sweetheart Dulcy with Stan as his best man, but the plans are thwarted when Dulcy's father sees a picture of Ollie and forbids the marriage. The couple plan to elope, and run away to a Justice of the Peace. After typical Laurel and Hardy blundering, they manage to sneak the girl away from her father's house.

Cast

Oliver HardyOllie
Babe LondonDulcy, the bride
James FinlaysonFather of the bride
Ben TurpinJustice of the Peace
Charley RogersFinlayson's butler
Blanche PaysonTurpin's wife

