Bel Ami`s Personal Trainers extraordinaire give new boys hand-son experience in having mind-blowing sex in front of a camera. Out at Last 3 has 10 scenes which for one reason or another were not used in a Personal Trainer video. George Duroy gives background information on each episode. The stamina of Bel Ami`s trainers mixing with the potent bevy of lissom beauties results in cocktail for two, three, four or more!