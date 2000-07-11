Out of Sync

Roger Deacon, a down-and-out record producer, is given the job of making a singing star out of an industry mogul's girlfriend, an attractive but talentless starlet. He discovers a housewife with a powerful singing voice and decides to secretly use her to lip sync the other woman's voice for record recordings as a path to fame for her and him.
|Peter Outerbridge
|Roger Deacon
|Stewart Bick
|Lowell Levitt
|Harvey Atkin
|Sidney Golden
|Richard Chevolleau
|Skeesix
|Jerry Ciccoritti
|Buddo
|Kari Wuhrer
|Sunni
