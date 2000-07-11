2000

Out of Sync

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 11th, 2000

Studio

VH1 Original Movies

Roger Deacon, a down-and-out record producer, is given the job of making a singing star out of an industry mogul's girlfriend, an attractive but talentless starlet. He discovers a housewife with a powerful singing voice and decides to secretly use her to lip sync the other woman's voice for record recordings as a path to fame for her and him.

Cast

Peter OuterbridgeRoger Deacon
Stewart BickLowell Levitt
Harvey AtkinSidney Golden
Richard ChevolleauSkeesix
Jerry CiccorittiBuddo
Kari WuhrerSunni

