1992

Out on a Limb

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 1992

Studio

Universal Pictures

While heading to the town where his sister, Marci, lives, big-city banker Bill Campbell is robbed by a woman who takes everything he has, including his clothes and a business document worth millions of dollars. Bill eventually reunites with Marci, who is in a tizzy because she thinks their stepfather has been killed. While trying to determine if his sister is right, Bill must also get back his valuable paperwork.

Cast

Matthew BroderickBill Campbell
Jeffrey JonesMatt Skearns / Peter Van Der Haven
Heidi KlingSally
John C. ReillyJim Jr.
Marian MercerAnn Campbell Van Der Haven
Larry HankinOfficer Darren

View Full Cast >

Images