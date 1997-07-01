1997

Out to Sea

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 1997

Studio

Not Available

Care-free Charlie (Walter Matthau) cons his widower brother-in-law Herb (Jack Lemmon) into an expenses-paid luxury cruise in search of rich, lonely ladies. The catch is that they are required to be dance hosts! With a tyrannical cruise director, and the luscious Liz and lovely Vivian, our heroes have lots of mis-adventures before they finally return to port.

Cast

Jack LemmonHerb Sullivan
Walter MatthauCharlie Gordon
Dyan CannonLiz LaBreche
Brent SpinerGil Godwyn
Gloria DeHavenVivian
Elaine StritchMavis LaBreche

Images