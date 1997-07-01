Out to Sea

Care-free Charlie (Walter Matthau) cons his widower brother-in-law Herb (Jack Lemmon) into an expenses-paid luxury cruise in search of rich, lonely ladies. The catch is that they are required to be dance hosts! With a tyrannical cruise director, and the luscious Liz and lovely Vivian, our heroes have lots of mis-adventures before they finally return to port.
|Jack Lemmon
|Herb Sullivan
|Walter Matthau
|Charlie Gordon
|Dyan Cannon
|Liz LaBreche
|Brent Spiner
|Gil Godwyn
|Gloria DeHaven
|Vivian
|Elaine Stritch
|Mavis LaBreche
