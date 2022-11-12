Not Available

Sven is thirty, eloquent, studied archaeology and has never been guilty of anything. But, since puberty, Sven has felt sexually attracted to children. He attends therapy sessions and is determined never give in to his desires. In order to overcome his isolation, and to protect himself, Sven ventures into the public eye – a risky step that few dare to take. Filmmakers Sebastian Meise and Thomas Rieder accompanied Sven over several years and documented Sven’s struggle to deal with his sexual inclination, without being a danger to himself or others. Thoughts are free – where does guilt begin? Is society too quick to accuse? What place in society is a man like Sven allowed to take? This film puts both morals and enlightenment to the test.