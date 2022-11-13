Outland 2: Looking for Freedom

Not Available

The villain Sandor Kalimdor has returned from the abyss as the corrupter of souls and has the whole town under his command. Innocent people are being executed for no reason. His great psychic powers enhances his perversions as he abducts maidens and destroys their willpower, making them give themselves up to his dirty depravities. The Sheriff has lost his authority and wanders around desolated. He is nothing but a drunk - even the exotic dancers from the town's brothel can't take his pain away. However not everything is lost. Sheriff Renfield is a hero thirsty for justice and is starting his journey to redemption. Only he can confront the darkness that devours everything!