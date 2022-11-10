Thriller about an honest marshal in a corrupt mining colony on Io, Jupiter's sunless third moon, who is determined to confront a violent drug ring even though it may cost him his life. After his wife angrily deserts him, he waits alone for the arrival of killers hired by the company to eliminate him. Futuristic remake of "High Noon".
|Sean Connery
|O'Niel
|Peter Boyle
|Sheppard
|Frances Sternhagen
|Lazarus
|James Sikking
|Montone
|Kika Markham
|Carol O'Niel
|Marc Boyle
|Nicholas Spota
