This hilarious, historic concert film showcases the funniest queer stand-up comics and queer sketch groups working in America today. Outlaugh! takes you on stage and backstage with fiery headliner Lea DeLaria, as well as Bob Smith, Page Hurwitz, Karen Ripley, Jason Stuart, Mark Davis, Sabrina Matthews, Andre Kelley, Jerry Calumn, Stephanie Howard, Jen Slusser, Jason Dudey, Roy Cruz, Charlie Vaughn, Bobaloo, Ariana, Bill Cruz, The Gay Mafia, The Nellie Olesons and Outlaugh! creator Mike Player. Outlaugh! is a rib-tickling ride that captures some of the funniest queers who have ever dared to strut their stuff.