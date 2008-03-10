In a seedy bar in a town ravaged by war, scientist and businessman Hunt hires mercenary and former Royal Marine D.C. to assemble a crack team of ex-soldiers to protect him on a dangerous journey into no-man's land. Their mission is to scope out an old military bunker in Eastern Europe. It should be easy – 48 hours at the most. Lots of cash for little risk. Or so he says...
|Julian Wadham
|Hunt
|Richard Brake
|Prior
|Paul Blair
|Jordan
|Brett Fancy
|Taktarov
|Enoch Frost
|Cotter
|Julian Rivett
|Voyteche
