2008

Outpost

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 2008

Studio

Black Camel Pictures

In a seedy bar in a town ravaged by war, scientist and businessman Hunt hires mercenary and former Royal Marine D.C. to assemble a crack team of ex-soldiers to protect him on a dangerous journey into no-man's land. Their mission is to scope out an old military bunker in Eastern Europe. It should be easy – 48 hours at the most. Lots of cash for little risk. Or so he says...

Cast

Julian WadhamHunt
Richard BrakePrior
Paul BlairJordan
Brett FancyTaktarov
Enoch FrostCotter
Julian RivettVoyteche

