1987

Outrageous Fortune

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 29th, 1987

Studio

Interscope Communications

Refined actress Lauren Ames finally has a chance to study with the great theatre professor Stanislav Korzenowski. Sandy Brozinsky, a brash, loud actress, decides through happenstance to also study with Korzenowski. The two women end up dating the same man (who turns out to be a double agent) and follow him across the country to force him to choose between them.

Cast

Bette MidlerSandy Brozinsky
Peter CoyoteMichael Sanders
Robert ProskyStanislav Korzenowski
John SchuckAgent Atkins
George CarlinFrank Madras
Anthony HealdWeldon

View Full Cast >

Images