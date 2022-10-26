Outrageous Fortune

Refined actress Lauren Ames finally has a chance to study with the great theatre professor Stanislav Korzenowski. Sandy Brozinsky, a brash, loud actress, decides through happenstance to also study with Korzenowski. The two women end up dating the same man (who turns out to be a double agent) and follow him across the country to force him to choose between them.
|Bette Midler
|Sandy Brozinsky
|Peter Coyote
|Michael Sanders
|Robert Prosky
|Stanislav Korzenowski
|John Schuck
|Agent Atkins
|George Carlin
|Frank Madras
|Anthony Heald
|Weldon
