1999

Outside Providence

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 31st, 1999

Studio

Eagle Beach Productions

In this coming-of-age comedy, Tim Dunphy is leading a go-nowhere existence, spending his days smoking pot and hanging out with his best friend, Drugs Delaney. But Tim's lazy days of getting high are jettisoned after a brush with the law convinces his blue-collar dad to send him to a Connecticut prep school. The one saving grace of the new school is Jane, a fellow student Tim falls for immediately.

Cast

Shawn HatosyTim Dunphy
Amy SmartJane Weston
Alec BaldwinOld Man Dunphy
Jon Abrahams"Drugs" Delaney
Richard JenkinsBarney
George WendtJoey

Images