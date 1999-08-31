Outside Providence

In this coming-of-age comedy, Tim Dunphy is leading a go-nowhere existence, spending his days smoking pot and hanging out with his best friend, Drugs Delaney. But Tim's lazy days of getting high are jettisoned after a brush with the law convinces his blue-collar dad to send him to a Connecticut prep school. The one saving grace of the new school is Jane, a fellow student Tim falls for immediately.
|Shawn Hatosy
|Tim Dunphy
|Amy Smart
|Jane Weston
|Alec Baldwin
|Old Man Dunphy
|Jon Abrahams
|"Drugs" Delaney
|Richard Jenkins
|Barney
|George Wendt
|Joey
View Full Cast >