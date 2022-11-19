Not Available

You have never seen the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Pacific Coastline like this before! Take to the skies for an exhilarating journey in the film Over California. Get a unique perspective on the vast and changing landscape of the Golden State through powerful high-altitude images that reveal Californias unique beauty. Soar through blue skies, among ancient redwood forests, around snow-capped peaks, over deserts and coastline, and above glittering cities all set to an original soundtrack. Over California features rare views and stunning cinematography of the states most celebrated landscapes, from deserts to vineyards and everything in between, including Disneyland and the Golden Gate Bridge. Enjoy the imagery as you learn all about Californias history and heritage.