Over Your Dead Body

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

An actor named Kosuke plays the role of Iemon in a stage version of Yotsuya Kaiden and his new lover Miyuki plays Oiwa. However, as they delve deeper into their respective performances, the line between fantasy and reality becomes obscured until the murderous, vengeful themes of the play bleed into their own relationship.

Cast

Ebizo IchikawaKousuke Hasegawa / Tamiya Iemon
Kou ShibasakiMiyuki Goto / Oiwa
Hideaki ItoJun Suzuki
Miho NakanishiUme Ito / Rio Asahina
Maiko
Toshie Negishi

