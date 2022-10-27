Over Your Dead Body

An actor named Kosuke plays the role of Iemon in a stage version of Yotsuya Kaiden and his new lover Miyuki plays Oiwa. However, as they delve deeper into their respective performances, the line between fantasy and reality becomes obscured until the murderous, vengeful themes of the play bleed into their own relationship.
|Ebizo Ichikawa
|Kousuke Hasegawa / Tamiya Iemon
|Kou Shibasaki
|Miyuki Goto / Oiwa
|Hideaki Ito
|Jun Suzuki
|Miho Nakanishi
|Ume Ito / Rio Asahina
|Maiko
|Toshie Negishi
View Full Cast >