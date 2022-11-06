Not Available

Overdose

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Karen, a beautiful air hostess, is implied by her fiance in international drug trafficking: drugged herself, she lets persuade to convey ten kilos of heroin from North Africa to Spain. Having narrowly escaped the police, she catches her boyfriend with another woman. Desperate and angry, she takes the drug to the sea and finds refuge with Patrick, a Spanish-American living in a castle. However, traffickers will make every effort to find her...

Cast

Laura AlbertKaren
James ShortPatrick
Jess HahnLe docteur
Bruce BaronMichael
Gordon MitchellCosta
Jean-Marie PallardyRoberto, le tueur

