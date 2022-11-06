Karen, a beautiful air hostess, is implied by her fiance in international drug trafficking: drugged herself, she lets persuade to convey ten kilos of heroin from North Africa to Spain. Having narrowly escaped the police, she catches her boyfriend with another woman. Desperate and angry, she takes the drug to the sea and finds refuge with Patrick, a Spanish-American living in a castle. However, traffickers will make every effort to find her...
|Laura Albert
|Karen
|James Short
|Patrick
|Jess Hahn
|Le docteur
|Bruce Baron
|Michael
|Gordon Mitchell
|Costa
|Jean-Marie Pallardy
|Roberto, le tueur
