Overheard

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bona Entertainment

The story revolves around three members of a police surveillance squad conducting an investigation into a financial investment group involved in criminal fraud. The focus of the plot, however, is actually on the three officers themselves who stumble upon an opportunity to capitalize on information they gathered during their surveillance.

Cast

Sean LauJohnny Leung
Louis KooGene Yeung
Daniel WuMax Lam
Zhang JingchuMandy Yam
Alex Fong Chung-SunKelvin Lee
William Chan Wai-TingJoe

Images