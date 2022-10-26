The story revolves around three members of a police surveillance squad conducting an investigation into a financial investment group involved in criminal fraud. The focus of the plot, however, is actually on the three officers themselves who stumble upon an opportunity to capitalize on information they gathered during their surveillance.
|Sean Lau
|Johnny Leung
|Louis Koo
|Gene Yeung
|Daniel Wu
|Max Lam
|Zhang Jingchu
|Mandy Yam
|Alex Fong Chung-Sun
|Kelvin Lee
|William Chan Wai-Ting
|Joe
View Full Cast >