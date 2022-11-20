Not Available

Jody (Lauren Young) is the sole breadwinner of her family. She works for a large pharmaceutical company that’s just been accused of illegal human testing. Jody has been tasked with putting a major press conference where the company will deny these claims. Stressed out, she decides to blow off some steam by finally meeting up with a guy she’s been chatting with online. She and Dom (Richard Gutierrez) hit it off, and decide to spend the night together at a hotel. Jody wakes up drugged, however, with a bomb strapped to her torso. Dom tells Jody to set off the bomb at the press conference, or harm will come to her family.