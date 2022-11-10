Not Available

Overwhelm the Sky

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Eddie Huntly, an east coast radio personality, moves to San Francisco to marry Thea, the sister of his best friend Neil, a successful entrepreneur. Shortly before Eddie's arrival, Neil is found murdered in what the police surmise was a simple mugging gone awry. As the sullen Eddie steps in as interim host of his old friend Dean's late-night talk-radio show, he obsessively makes regular visits to the forested spot where Neil's corpse was found. One such visit unleashes a chain of unpredictable events that sends Eddie snooping into the life of a sleepwalking drifter with a mysterious past.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images