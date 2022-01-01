Owl City - Live from Los Angeles

Not Available

Owl City is the creation of Adam Young, a Minnesota native who started making music at home and building up a fanbase via the internet before breaking worldwide with his global hit Fireflies in the summer of 2009, taken from his Top 10 album Ocean Eyes . The single went to No.1 in both the US and the UK and topped the charts in many other countries. Live From Los Angeles was filmed in high definition at Club Nokia on 21 July 2011 and is the first DVD and Blu-ray release by the band. Track Listing: 1) The Real World 2) Cave In 3) Hello Seattle 4) Angels 5) Swimming In Miami 6) Umbrella Beach 7) I ll Meet You There 8) Plant Life 9) Setting Sail 10) The Bird And The Worm 11) Lonely Lullaby 12) Fireflies 13) Dreams Don t Turn To Dust 14) Kamikaze 15) Meteor Shower 16) Galaxies 17) Alligator Sky 18) Deer In The Headlights 19) Yacht Club 20) How I Became The Sea 21) If My Heart Was A House