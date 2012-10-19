2012

Own Worst Enemy

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

James Keaton invents a time machine and goes back seven years to try to thwart the plans of his rival, Frederic Nichols. Meanwhile, Keaton's neglected girlfriend, Leila Locke, finds the time machine and uses it to convince her younger self to not get involved with Keaton in the first place. While in the past, however, she falls in love with the younger Keaton all over again.

Cast

Jennifer KelseyLeila Locke
Mike LutzFrederic Nichols
Laura Drake ManciniSierra Nichols
Karl RamseyCameron

