Uday (Siddharth), is a rich kid who becomes chairman of a company following the death of his father. He believes in the adage of life is short and carpe diem. At New Year's Party 2007, he spies on a girl called Sandhya (Shamili) in a salwar-kameez, writing a diary at the pub. Through a series of searches with his friend "Fatso" (Krishnudu), he ends up discovering that Sandhya lives alone at a beach side house and runs a nursery. She is very traditional with her own ideals. He enters in her house on a pretense as a Paying Guest to make her fall in love with him. After a series of attempts to woo Sandhya, Uday eventually succeeds and presents her with 12 gifts on her birthday, the last being Uday himself.