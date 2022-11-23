Ozploitation Trailer Explosion

Not Available

In the late 70s and early 80s, films like MY BRILLIANT CAREER and BREAKER MORANT put Australia's 'New Wave' on the map. But at the same time, a depraved generation of young Aussie filmmakers was putting a very different kind of movie on screens. This is the ultimate collection of Ozploitation trailers, packed with ockers, knockers, pubes, tubes, comatose killers, outback chillers, high-octane disasters and kung fu masters, featuring such classics as: ALVIN PURPLE, PATRICK, WAKE IN FRIGHT, MAD DOG MORGAN, BARRY McKENZIE HOLDS HIS OWN, STUNT ROCK, STONE, FANTASM, ROAD GAMES, DEAD KIDS, FELICITY, TURKEY SHOOT, THIRST, BMX BANDITS, THE MAN FROM HONG KONG, DEAD END DRIVE-IN ...and many more!