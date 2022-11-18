Ozzfest: 10th Anniversary

Not Available

The longest running rock tour in history comes home at last – on DVD w/ a live CD – celebrating 10 years on the road! Go inside the Ozzfest Tour’s 10th year, with 60,000 fans at the UK show to the 103º heat of the back lots in Camden, NJ. Ozzy, Sharon & Jack turn out to show, and tell, how a simple idea became one of rock’s biggest festival. The artists and fans of Ozzfest became a mush of togetherness and the music, well, that’s what it’s all about! Ozzy and his festival are now multi-generational and fans, young and old, show up to prove it. The DVD offers the whole story OR a "play concert only" feature. Like Ozzfest, it is ALL about the fan experience.