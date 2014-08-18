P-51 Dragon Fighter

As World War Two rages on, the allies are about to push the Nazis out of North Africa. That's when the Nazis turn up the heat, unleashing their secret Weapon: DRAGONS!!! The allies quickly lose ground to the ancient monster, and are close to complete annihilation when the Allies put together a group of special fighter-pilots, specially trained to fight a beast everyone thought was a myth.
|Scott Martin
|Lt. John Robbins
|Stephanie Beran
|Rachel McKee
|Ozman Sirgood
|Dr. Heinrich Gudrun
|Robert Pike Daniel
|Gen. Irwin Rommel
|Thom Rachford
|General Ward
|Clint Glenn Hummel
|Lt. Jake Kranston
