2014

P-51 Dragon Fighter

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 2014

Studio

Archstone Pictures

As World War Two rages on, the allies are about to push the Nazis out of North Africa. That's when the Nazis turn up the heat, unleashing their secret Weapon: DRAGONS!!! The allies quickly lose ground to the ancient monster, and are close to complete annihilation when the Allies put together a group of special fighter-pilots, specially trained to fight a beast everyone thought was a myth.

Cast

Scott MartinLt. John Robbins
Stephanie BeranRachel McKee
Ozman SirgoodDr. Heinrich Gudrun
Robert Pike DanielGen. Irwin Rommel
Thom RachfordGeneral Ward
Clint Glenn HummelLt. Jake Kranston

