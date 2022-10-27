P.S. Girls

Eun-joo dreams of being a plastic surgery specialist while she works as a nurse. At night, she has a job as Nabi, having sex on the phone to come up with money for her dad's medical bills. La Belle's madam Big Mama pays her girls in advance and forces them to do sexual activities like body cams while she rips them off their money.
|Kwon Min
|In-sik (인식)
|Baek Da-eun
|Na-bi (나비)
|Lee Eun-mi-I
|Candy (캔디)
|Lee Chang-yong-II
|Joon-ho (준호)
|Ham Min-ji
|Cherry (체리)
|Park Eun-young-II
|Eun-mi (은미)
