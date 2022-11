Not Available

The same complex training format as P.A.P. Lower but this time it's focused on your upper body. Remember when you were a kid, bouncing around, jumping fences, and climbing trees? Post-Activation Potentiation training will help bring back your youth. Over time you'll feel loose, springy, and younger. Many of the world's fittest athletes have been destroyed (and fired up) by these seemingly straightforward moves. See what they do for you.