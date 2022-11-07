Paadum Vaanambadi

Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Dramas, India, Tamil Language, Foreign Regions, Foreign Languages - A popular singer finds that success is no measure of security in this dramatic tale of jealousy, cruelty and family disputes. After his mother is disgraced at the hands of a powerful -- and malicious -- man named Dharmalingam, young Anand leaves town to start anew, eventually finding stardom as an entertainer. But his triumph may be short-lived: Dharmalingam's jealous son enters the picture, hell-bent on destroying the singer's life and career.