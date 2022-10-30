Not Available

Pacific Palisades

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BVF

A woman from Paris, Bernadette, comes to the United States after being promised a job. When she arrives, however, she learns that she is a victim to a hoax. Unable to return to France, Bernadette looks for work while staying with her close friend Shirley, an actress looking for her big break. Their friendship is challenged when Bernadette finds herself falling in love with Shirley's boyfriend.

Cast

Sophie MarceauBernadette
Toni BasilDésirée
Virginia CapersShirley
Virgil FryeThe Man with the Cap
Sydney LassickMr. Beer

View Full Cast >

Images