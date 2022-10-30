Pacific Palisades

A woman from Paris, Bernadette, comes to the United States after being promised a job. When she arrives, however, she learns that she is a victim to a hoax. Unable to return to France, Bernadette looks for work while staying with her close friend Shirley, an actress looking for her big break. Their friendship is challenged when Bernadette finds herself falling in love with Shirley's boyfriend.
|Sophie Marceau
|Bernadette
|Toni Basil
|Désirée
|Virginia Capers
|Shirley
|Virgil Frye
|The Man with the Cap
|Sydney Lassick
|Mr. Beer
