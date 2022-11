Not Available

Dubbed as the “Grand Finale”, Pacquiao vs. Morales 3 will be the deciding match for this great rivalry. This rivalry could easily be one of the best rivalries in boxing history and is likened to the Barrera-Morales and Gatti-Ward rivalries. Pacquiao vs. Morales III will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on November 18, 2006.