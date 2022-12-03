Not Available

Padde Huli tells one such story of a college guy who is torn between his true love and passion for music. Sampath (Shreyas Manju) is a happy-go-lucky guy from a middle-class family. His parents (V Ravichandran and Sudharani) are very encouraging. For Sampath, music is his life and his parents always push him to pursue his passion. After school, Sampath joins engineering with his best friend. Incidentally, his sweetheart from school Sangeetha (Nishvika Naidu) also joins the same college. Sampath confesses his love and Sangeetha reciprocates. The story trudges along the familiar campus life arc - with ragging scenes, clashes with seniors and colourful college events.