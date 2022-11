Not Available

Noel is a young man who puts his dreams of college on hold to take over his father's pedicab route. While his mother constantly tells him that luck will eventually save them, Noel tries to save up what meager earnings he gets. But his passengers often take advantage of his naivete, leaving him with little to show for his suffering. To make things worse, the people around him seem to be falling into tragedy after another, making him question his purpose in life.