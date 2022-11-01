Pain of Love

Auteur filmmaker Nils Malmros' first departure from his "schooldays in the 1950s" theme is an amotionally drenching exploration of a seemingly normal and extrovert young woman's increasingly errant way through her first adult relationships and the birth of her first child. Clearly a manic-depressive, no amount of tenderness showed her by those who really care can protect her from her inner demons.
|Søren Østergaard
|Søren
|Birthe Neumann
|Mother of Kirsten
|Waage Sandø
|Father of Kirsten
|Anni Bjørn
|Inge-Lise
|Finn Nielsen
|Ove Pedersen
