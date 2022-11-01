Not Available

Pain of Love

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mekano Pictures

Auteur filmmaker Nils Malmros' first departure from his "schooldays in the 1950s" theme is an amotionally drenching exploration of a seemingly normal and extrovert young woman's increasingly errant way through her first adult relationships and the birth of her first child. Clearly a manic-depressive, no amount of tenderness showed her by those who really care can protect her from her inner demons.

Cast

Søren ØstergaardSøren
Birthe NeumannMother of Kirsten
Waage SandøFather of Kirsten
Anni BjørnInge-Lise
Finn Nielsen
Ove Pedersen

View Full Cast >

Images