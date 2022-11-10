Not Available

Painless

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fado Filmes

Set in Catalonia, Painless weaves two stories: in one, starting during the Spanish Civil War and running through to the '60s, an asylum attempts to rehabilitate children who feel no pain, by teaching them physical suffering. In the second, in the present time, a brilliant neurosurgeon who needs a bone marrow transplant, discovers this dark past when he searches for his biological parents.

Cast

Àlex BrendemühlDavid
Tómas LemarquisBerkano
Derek de LintDr. Holzmann
Irene MontalàAnaïs
Liah O'PreyInés adolescente
Félix GómezAdán Martel joven

