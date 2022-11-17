Paint by Murder

Not Available

When art gallery assistant Kate Miller meets the heir to a run-down estate, she stumbles upon a previously undiscovered masterpiece, and finds herself thrust into the high-stakes auction world of priceless art. But those high-stakes turn deadly when the painting's integrity and authenticity come into question. Kate and the gallery soon discover they're caught in the middle of a million-dollar conspiracy. As the auction date closes in Kate finds herself in mortal danger when a desperate stalker will stop at nothing to keep the truth from coming to light.