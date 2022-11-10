1969

Paint Your Wagon

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 14th, 1969

Studio

Paramount

A Michigan farmer and a prospector form a partnership in the California gold country. Their adventures include buying and sharing a wife, hijacking a stage, kidnapping six prostitutes, and turning their mining camp into a boom town. Along the way there is plenty of drinking, gambling, and singing. They even find time to do some creative gold mining.

Cast

Lee MarvinBen Rumson
Clint EastwoodPardner
Jean SebergElizabeth Woodling
Harve PresnellRotten Luck Willie
Ray WalstonMad Jack Duncan
Tom LigonHorton Fenty

