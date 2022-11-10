Paint Your Wagon

A Michigan farmer and a prospector form a partnership in the California gold country. Their adventures include buying and sharing a wife, hijacking a stage, kidnapping six prostitutes, and turning their mining camp into a boom town. Along the way there is plenty of drinking, gambling, and singing. They even find time to do some creative gold mining.
|Lee Marvin
|Ben Rumson
|Clint Eastwood
|Pardner
|Jean Seberg
|Elizabeth Woodling
|Harve Presnell
|Rotten Luck Willie
|Ray Walston
|Mad Jack Duncan
|Tom Ligon
|Horton Fenty
