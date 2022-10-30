Not Available

Prakash (Nani) is a streetsmart Sherwani model in the old city who believes that money rules the world. His dream is to earn 1 crore and settle. Noor (Catherine) is a girl in the neighbourhood who loves Prakash to the core but he doesn’t acknowledge her feelings. One day Prakash comes across Sweety (Siddhika), daughter of a wealthy politician (Charan Raj) and feels she is his ticket to settle in life. But one incident happens and that ends up with Prakash and Noor on the run along with huge money bags belonging to Sweety’s father. How that happens and where it leads forms the rest of the tale.