Having enjoyed huge popularity since his debut in 2007, Pakho Chau finally ascended to Hong Kong's biggest stage in September 2014 with his first concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum. The Colors of Life concerts, held in support of his sophomore album Keep Going, featured guest appearances by divas Joey Yung and Miriam Yeung, as well as captivating performances of Pakho's biggest hits so far, including "Walk Together," "My Manifesto" and "Will to be Free."