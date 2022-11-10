1985

Pale Rider

  • Romance
  • Western

Release Date

June 27th, 1985

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A small gold mining camp is terrorised by a ruthless land owner wanting to take their land. Clint Eastwood arrives riding a pale horse just as a young girl is praying to God to help the miners. He is revealed to be a preacher with mysterious and possible otherworldly origins who teams up with the miners to defeat the land owner and the corrupt sheriff.

Cast

Clint EastwoodPreacher
Michael MoriartyHull Barret
Carrie SnodgressSarah Wheeler
Chris PennJosh LaHood
Richard DysartCoy LaHood
Sydney PennyMegan Wheeler

