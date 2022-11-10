Pale Rider

A small gold mining camp is terrorised by a ruthless land owner wanting to take their land. Clint Eastwood arrives riding a pale horse just as a young girl is praying to God to help the miners. He is revealed to be a preacher with mysterious and possible otherworldly origins who teams up with the miners to defeat the land owner and the corrupt sheriff.
|Clint Eastwood
|Preacher
|Michael Moriarty
|Hull Barret
|Carrie Snodgress
|Sarah Wheeler
|Chris Penn
|Josh LaHood
|Richard Dysart
|Coy LaHood
|Sydney Penny
|Megan Wheeler
