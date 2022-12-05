Paleo Impulse

Not Available

Paleo is a video clip shoot at the famous homonymous music festival in the French canton Vaud in Switzerland where many hippy techno-pagans gather every summer since from 1977. The editing style is a tribute to the reworking of the psychedelic theories and to the new age dissemination within the rave culture in early 90’s from the perspective of a late second decade of the new millennium. In the footage, anyway, the ritual ingestion is symbolically replaced by a liberating dancing through a powerful fast montage which epitomizes the frenzy of the intoxication achieved through psychedelic plants. A revival of a revival of a revival.