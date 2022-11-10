Not Available

Palmeras en la nieve

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nostromo Pictures

Kilian is a young man who has never left the mountains of Huesca which saw him grow up. In 1953 he will travel to the exotic island of Fernando Poo to work in a cacao field alongside his father and his brother. During 20 years in this island he will undertake a journey towards maturity and knowledge, but will also have to deal with pain and loss.

Cast

Mario CasasKilian
Macarena GarcíaJulia
Adriana UgarteClarence
Laia CostaDaniela
Berta VázquezBisilia
Fernando CayoGaruz

