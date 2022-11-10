Palmeras en la nieve

Kilian is a young man who has never left the mountains of Huesca which saw him grow up. In 1953 he will travel to the exotic island of Fernando Poo to work in a cacao field alongside his father and his brother. During 20 years in this island he will undertake a journey towards maturity and knowledge, but will also have to deal with pain and loss.
|Mario Casas
|Kilian
|Macarena García
|Julia
|Adriana Ugarte
|Clarence
|Laia Costa
|Daniela
|Berta Vázquez
|Bisilia
|Fernando Cayo
|Garuz
