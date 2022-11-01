Not Available

Pan-Cinema Permanente

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Documentary about Brazilian poet Waly Salomão, for whom life was always a fictional film and poetry was a way to expose any naturalistic pretension. His convictions affected many friends like Antonio Cícero, Caetano Veloso and the film's director Carlos Nader, who shoot Waly for 15 years. But how does one do a documentary about someone who believes everything is fiction?

Cast

Caetano VelosoHimself
Gilberto GilHimself (voice)
Regina CaséHerself (voice)
Antonio CíceroHimself
Suzana de MoraesHerself (voice)

