Pan-Cinema Permanente

Documentary about Brazilian poet Waly Salomão, for whom life was always a fictional film and poetry was a way to expose any naturalistic pretension. His convictions affected many friends like Antonio Cícero, Caetano Veloso and the film's director Carlos Nader, who shoot Waly for 15 years. But how does one do a documentary about someone who believes everything is fiction?
|Caetano Veloso
|Himself
|Gilberto Gil
|Himself (voice)
|Regina Casé
|Herself (voice)
|Antonio Cícero
|Himself
|Suzana de Moraes
|Herself (voice)
