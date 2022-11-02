Not Available

Panchathantiram (Tamil: பஞ்சதந்திரம்) is a 2002 Tamil language film directed by K. S. Ravikumar, and starring Kamal Haasan and Simran Bagga in the lead roles of the protagonists. It is a hit comedy film. Even though to a lesser degree to Kamal Haasan-K. S. Ravikumar's earlier combinations (Thenali and Avvai Shanmughi). In the film he portrays the role of carefree easy going a pilot. The fun and chaos starts when his four old buddies played by Jayaram, Ramesh Aravind, Sriman and Yugi Sethu attends the wedding reception.This film is loosely inspired from the 1998 English flick Very Bad Things.