Pancéřové auto

An unknown gang has again broken into a van containing money from the European bank. Banker Sam Hamilton decides to use an armoured car for the next money transport. He hires racing driver Charly Allan as the driver. Allan is invited to Hamilton's house for a party. During a dance with the banker's daughter Bessy he is attacked by bandits, pushed to the ground and Bessy is kidnapped.
|Hans Mierendorff
|Sam Hamilton
|John Mylong
|Bob Witt
|Jan W. Speerger
|Nick Houlton
|Carl Walther Meyer
|Frank Douglas
|Vladimír Majer
|Police Commissioner
|Josef Žežulka
|Bank Clerk
View Full Cast >