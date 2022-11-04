Not Available

Pancéřové auto

  • Romance
  • Crime
  • Adventure

Molas-Film

An unknown gang has again broken into a van containing money from the European bank. Banker Sam Hamilton decides to use an armoured car for the next money transport. He hires racing driver Charly Allan as the driver. Allan is invited to Hamilton's house for a party. During a dance with the banker's daughter Bessy he is attacked by bandits, pushed to the ground and Bessy is kidnapped.

Hans MierendorffSam Hamilton
John MylongBob Witt
Jan W. SpeergerNick Houlton
Carl Walther MeyerFrank Douglas
Vladimír MajerPolice Commissioner
Josef ŽežulkaBank Clerk

