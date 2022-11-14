PandaMonium

Not Available

The guys on Level 6 like to work hard, and party harder, that means the best booze, the finest drugs and hottest women money can buy. Unfortunately for them the Strippers they've just hired have come with an unwanted guest. Jacob, Jakushi, the infamous 'Stripper Ripper' with an oversized Panda mask and a taste for exotic dancers has these girls in his sights and he'll stop at nothing to get what he wants. It's now Strippers VS PandaHeaded Serial Killer as they fight to survive the office party from hell.