Panggung Pinggir Kali

The film tells the story of a couple, Rais (Agus Kuncoro) and Rani (Kristina) who have been in a relationship since their teens when they both live in a suburb. At the edge of the river they built a stage, as a form of their dreams for the future. At that time Rani had started to become a dangdut singer even though it was only for the village class. Their dreams both seem to really be like a stage in life, which can change fate from gray to luminous, Rani transforms into a famous singer, after going through various career-making struggles. Meanwhile, Rais, it turns out that it is very difficult to get happiness in his life.