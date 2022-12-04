Pani Paata Poratam (Songs of our Soil)

Not Available

Uyyala songs are an agricultural tradition rooted in the political expression of women in Telangana. Through this oral tradition, the film traces the histories of resistance and memories of disillusionment experienced by women across political assertions in the region. Through looking at women’s participation in the Telangana People’s Movement, and their demands of justice from the contemporary Mallana Sagar irrigation project, the film attempts to complicate the relationship between memory, history, and cultural production.