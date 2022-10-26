Not Available

Panic Button

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Movie Mogul Films

Four young men have won a trip with their favorite social network. On board the private plane that took him to New York, they are invited to participate in an in-flight entertainment: a new online gaming experience. But this is no ordinary Thurs Trapped at 30,000 feet, they will play for their lives and those of their families. They will discover the hard way that put his life online can have dire consequences ...

Cast

Jack GordonMax
Michael JibsonDave
Elen RhysGwen
Joshua RichardsAlligator
Vern RayeCallahan
Millie Midwinter-LeanLucy

