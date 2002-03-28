Trapped in their New York brownstone's panic room, a hidden chamber built as a sanctuary in the event of break-ins, newly divorced Meg Altman and her young daughter Sarah play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with three intruders - Burnham, Raoul and Junior - during a brutal home invasion. But the room itself is the focal point because what the intruders really want is inside it.
|Jodie Foster
|Meg Altman
|Kristen Stewart
|Sarah Altman
|Forest Whitaker
|Burnham
|Dwight Yoakam
|Raoul
|Jared Leto
|Junior
|Ann Magnuson
|Lydia Lynch
