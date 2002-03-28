2002

Panic Room

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 2002

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Trapped in their New York brownstone's panic room, a hidden chamber built as a sanctuary in the event of break-ins, newly divorced Meg Altman and her young daughter Sarah play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with three intruders - Burnham, Raoul and Junior - during a brutal home invasion. But the room itself is the focal point because what the intruders really want is inside it.

Cast

Jodie FosterMeg Altman
Kristen StewartSarah Altman
Forest WhitakerBurnham
Dwight YoakamRaoul
Jared LetoJunior
Ann MagnusonLydia Lynch

