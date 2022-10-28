Not Available

Pantyhose Hero

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bojon Films Company Ltd.

Sammo plays a detective investigating the murder of homosexual men. In order to apprehend the killer, Sammo and his partner has to dress up in gay fashion, act gay and pretend to be a gay couple. Sammo's character is homophobic, therefore he has a difficult time coping with the people he meets at the gay bar. But he knows in order to get clues for the murder case, he has to change teams.

Cast

Sammo HungJeff Lau
Alan TamAlan / Gaykey
Joan Tong Lai-KauChen Chen
Jaclyn Chu Wai-SanInspector Chu Hui Wen
Yam Wai-HungBoss
Andrew LamSushi chef

