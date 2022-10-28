Pantyhose Hero

Sammo plays a detective investigating the murder of homosexual men. In order to apprehend the killer, Sammo and his partner has to dress up in gay fashion, act gay and pretend to be a gay couple. Sammo's character is homophobic, therefore he has a difficult time coping with the people he meets at the gay bar. But he knows in order to get clues for the murder case, he has to change teams.
|Sammo Hung
|Jeff Lau
|Alan Tam
|Alan / Gaykey
|Joan Tong Lai-Kau
|Chen Chen
|Jaclyn Chu Wai-San
|Inspector Chu Hui Wen
|Yam Wai-Hung
|Boss
|Andrew Lam
|Sushi chef
